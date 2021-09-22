Two hurt after Lexington shooting
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are hurt after being shot in Lexington.
According to police, it happened just before 11 Tuesday night on Queen Avenue by Douglass Park.
Officers said a man and a woman both had non-life-threatening injuries.
Police were told someone inside a dark-colored car drove by and shot at the two.
No other suspect information has been released as of now.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.