Two hurt after Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are hurt after being shot in Lexington.

According to police, it happened just before 11 Tuesday night on Queen Avenue by Douglass Park.

Officers said a man and a woman both had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were told someone inside a dark-colored car drove by and shot at the two.

No other suspect information has been released as of now.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.