UK blasting Sandstorm, Gamecock noises during practice

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky football team blasted both Sandstorm and loud Gamecock noises during Tuesday’s practice, both staples of South Carolina’s game-day atmosphere.

The Wildcats are making the trip to Williams Brice Stadium on Saturday, their first true road game since November of 2019. Kickoff from Columbia is set for 7:00 on ESPN2.

Kentucky playing Sandstorm with the Gamecock noises over the speakers at practice. First true road game atmosphere since November of 2019. #BBN pic.twitter.com/XdAsPUgmkb — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) September 21, 2021

Will Levis is set to make his first start on the road and he says he enjoyed the loud noises at practice.

“It was really cool,” said Levis. “We are expecting that and more when we get there. Obviously heard about the tales of it being such a cool atmosphere and that their fans are really passionate so we are trying to use that as fuel.”

“If you love the game and love to play, you get up for these kinds of games,” said UK offensive coordinator Liam Coen. “Go on the road in a hostile environment against a great opponent, how can you not? I have no concerns about us getting up for this game. I think the guys will rise to the occasion and go out and play a sound football game.”

The Wildcats have won six of their last seven games against the Gamecocks, with their only loss during that stretch coming in 2019 in Columbia.

