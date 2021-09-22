Well-known Lexington doctor talks returning to normalcy post-COVID diagnosis

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A well-known Lexington doctor has returned to his practice after a long battle with COVID-19.

Now, he’s sharing a new sense of anxiety he and other survivors feel when returning to work and a more normal way of life.

“The problem is, some people have COVID and it’s just a runny nose,” said Dr. Jeff Foxx.

For Dr. Foxx, that sadly wasn’t the case.

“Some people have COVID like me and spend a lot of time on the ventilator and survive,” Dr. Foxx said.

Dr. Foxx was back in studio at WKYT filming his Family Practice show for the first time in a year and a half.

“So there’s a whole range of emotions and things that can happen,” Dr. Foxx said.

In April of 2020, Dr. Foxx spent a month on a ventilator, nearly losing the battle. He had to re-learn to use his muscles, which meant his time working with patients at his family practice was over, at least for the time being.

“Coming back to work was a lot of emotions. I really missed the patients,” Dr. Foxx said.

And with his return to filming and to work, Dr. Foxx and other COVID survivors are facing new challenges like returning to some normalcy.

“A lot of elation, but a lot of anxiety also. Am I going to catch COVID again? Am I going to be exposed to COVID again? Am I going to expose my family?” Dr. Foxx said.

And after 41 years, Dr. Foxx has decided to retire from patient care at the end of the year. His practice will go on.

“I don’t know what life is going to bring me, but I’m glad I’m here and I’m glad I’m alive to figure out whatever it is,” Dr. Foxx said.

He’ll spend the rest of his life doing just that.

Dr. Foxx’s Family Practice show airs this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. on The CW.

