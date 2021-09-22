Advertisement

Wet weather leads to messy commute for drivers in Lexington

The rain Wednesday morning caused a mess out on the roads. We’ve seen plenty of accidents,...
The rain Wednesday morning caused a mess out on the roads. We’ve seen plenty of accidents, slide offs, roads being closed and heavy traffic.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The rain caused a mess out on the roads Wednesday morning.

We’ve seen plenty of accidents, slide offs, roads being closed and heavy traffic.

Lexington police tell us that they’ve responded to 22 calls from drivers since midnight. Seven of those calls were for motorist assists, 12 were for non injury crashes and three were for crashes that had injuries, one of those had serious injuries.

AAA Fleet Manager Jed Bowles tells us they normally get a higher call volume on rainy mornings, either to tow cars or to change flat tires.

“You can’t always drive, you know, the way you’re used to,” Bowles said. “So, a lot of times we see people that still do and wrecks happen, cars sliding off on the side of the road, people losing control of their vehicles, essentially.”

Bowles tells us that there are a number of things that drivers can do to try to protect against slide offs and crashes and it starts before you even get out on the road.

“Something as simple as checking the tread depth on your tires, making sure that you’re headlights work, your windshield wipers work, but then when you’re out on the road, just keeping a safe distance, you know, maintaining a little bit of a slower speed than you’re accustomed to and paying attention to the drivers around you that may not be doing that,” Bowles said.

Bowles tells us it’s probably wise to go ahead and get that preventative maintenance done as soon as possible, especially as we head into colder months.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FCPS officials say the schools were evacuated “out out of an abundance of caution.”
Four FCPS schools evacuated after bomb threats, ransom demand
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Sgt. David Gutierrez, an officer with the San Jose Police Department for almost 29 years,...
Officer of nearly 30 years resigns over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Superintendent Sarah Wasson confirmed to WKYT that Rhonda Estes had died.
Lee County Schools mourning loss of third employee to COVID-19
A new hydroelectric plant has been completed along the Kentucky River in Estill County and it’s...
New hydroelectric plant, first of its kind, to generate power in Kentucky

Latest News

Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after child shot dead at bus stop
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is giving you the chance to fight the flu for...
LFCHD offering free flu shots
Lawmakers typically gather information during these interim meetings as they prepare...
Ky. lawmakers hear about issues health care industry is facing due to COVID-19
Rounds of showers continue
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast