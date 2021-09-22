Wet weather leads to messy commute for drivers in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The rain caused a mess out on the roads Wednesday morning.

We’ve seen plenty of accidents, slide offs, roads being closed and heavy traffic.

Lexington police tell us that they’ve responded to 22 calls from drivers since midnight. Seven of those calls were for motorist assists, 12 were for non injury crashes and three were for crashes that had injuries, one of those had serious injuries.

AAA Fleet Manager Jed Bowles tells us they normally get a higher call volume on rainy mornings, either to tow cars or to change flat tires.

“You can’t always drive, you know, the way you’re used to,” Bowles said. “So, a lot of times we see people that still do and wrecks happen, cars sliding off on the side of the road, people losing control of their vehicles, essentially.”

Bowles tells us that there are a number of things that drivers can do to try to protect against slide offs and crashes and it starts before you even get out on the road.

“Something as simple as checking the tread depth on your tires, making sure that you’re headlights work, your windshield wipers work, but then when you’re out on the road, just keeping a safe distance, you know, maintaining a little bit of a slower speed than you’re accustomed to and paying attention to the drivers around you that may not be doing that,” Bowles said.

Bowles tells us it’s probably wise to go ahead and get that preventative maintenance done as soon as possible, especially as we head into colder months.

