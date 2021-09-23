ARH to buy Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) officials said they have signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center in Paintsville.

This will make Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center one of ARH’s local system of care in Southeastern Kentucky, a news release said.

“For 65 years, ARH has cared for central Appalachia, and we continue to grow to meet this community’s unique needs,” said ARH President and CEO Hollie Harris Phillips. “We look forward to welcoming Paul B. Hall into our system of care and working together to expand health care services for southeastern Kentucky.”

The purchase is expected to be completed within 70 days, with ARH taking over day-to-day operations on Dec. 1st. The purchase is subject to customary approvals and closing conditions.

“Becoming a part of ARH’s system in southeastern Kentucky is a natural fit for Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center,” said Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Deborah Trimble. “We are excited to work more collaboratively with ARH hospitals in the region and to continue our tradition of providing quality care to our Appalachian community.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.