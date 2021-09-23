Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Fall Front This Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a gorgeous fall pattern taking shape across our part of the world and this looks to be locking in through the remaining days of September. We will track a couple more cold fronts before the month is over and I’ll talk some about where this pattern goes for the rest of fall. I might even throw in a little winter hint or two.

Our day starts with chilly temps ranging from the low and mid 40s for those with clear skies, to low 50s for those with clouds.

Lows tonight into Friday morning into hit 40-45 in most areas, but I can’t rule out some of the colder valleys sneaking into the upper 30s. Friday is absolutely fantastic with plenty of sun and temps in the upper 60s to near 70 across the eastern half of the state and low to mid 70s west.

Another cold front moves in on Saturday and brings a quick-hitting band of gusty showers across the state.

Sunday is another sensational day and looks similar to our Friday.

Another system will then sweep in here by the middle of next week.