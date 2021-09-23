Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Fall Front This Weekend

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a gorgeous fall pattern taking shape across our part of the world and this looks to be locking in through the remaining days of September. We will track a couple more cold fronts before the month is over and I’ll talk some about where this pattern goes for the rest of fall. I might even throw in a little winter hint or two.

Our day starts with chilly temps ranging from the low and mid 40s for those with clear skies, to low 50s for those with clouds.

Lows tonight into Friday morning into hit 40-45 in most areas, but I can’t rule out some of the colder valleys sneaking into the upper 30s. Friday is absolutely fantastic with plenty of sun and temps in the upper 60s to near 70 across the eastern half of the state and low to mid 70s west.

Another cold front moves in on Saturday and brings a quick-hitting band of gusty showers across the state.

Sunday is another sensational day and looks similar to our Friday.

Another system will then sweep in here  by the middle of next week.

Most Read

Police said Codie Calderon is charged in connection to the August shooting of 27-year-old...
Police release name of murder suspect arrested after Lexington crash
Tammy Beechum (left) was reportedly kidnapped by Thomas Hungerford (right) from a Cadiz, Ky....
KSP: Kidnapping suspect shoots, kills victim before turning gun on himself
Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
The mother of a teen shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop Wednesday morning...
‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words
The crash happened Wednesday evening in the northbound lanes of I-75 just before the Clays...
‘A matter of patience’: Clays Ferry Bridge still down to one lane, I-75 backed up after crash

Latest News

A run below normal will continue
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Cooler air sinks in today.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Welcome to fall 2021
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Blast Of October Temps
Rounds of showers continue
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast