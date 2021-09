LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled in Lexington Thursday, Sept. 23

Fayette County Public Schools announced the cancelations on its website.

Here are the affected routes:

Bus 408 to Arlington, Northern, Leestown

Bus 214 to Maxwell, Tates Creek High, Tates Creek Middle

Bus 2126 to STABLES

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.