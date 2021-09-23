Gov. Beshear reports 4,099 new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 4,099 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 670,084 cases. The governor says the state is seeing an 11.33% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 1,093 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 44 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 8,466.

As of Thursday, 2,223 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 625 are in the ICU, and 424 are on ventilators.

