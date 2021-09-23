Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Welcome to fall 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fall is here! The calendar says it and the feel in the air is shouting it!

A strong cold front plowed through the region and brought a season change right as the season changed. It will be hard to get out of the low and mid-60s this afternoon. It’ll be sunny, but the cooler air will remain dominant.

Another cold front will approach the region on Friday. Temperatures out ahead of the boundary will likely give us a little bit of a spike. It means highs will hover around 70 degrees. As that front sweeps through the region, showers & thunderstorms will be back again. Cooler air follows that front and knocks highs down again.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.