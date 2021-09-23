Kentucky to collect $300 million in settling gambling suit

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says an internet gambling site has agreed to pay $300 million to Kentucky to settle a long-running lawsuit filed by the state.

Beshear says Flutter Entertainment agreed to the settlement. Flutter is the parent company of PokerStars.

Proceeds from the settlement will go to the state’s General Fund.

The governor’s office says the state filed legal action in 2008 to stop unregulated and untaxed offshore gambling operations that were operating in Kentucky.

Beshear’s office says from 2007 to 2011, PokerStars collected almost $300 million in cash losses from thousands of Kentuckians who played on PokerStars websites.

