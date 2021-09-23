Ky. health departments still dealing with ongoing COVID-19 surge, some making workload changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health departments across our area are seeing a surge in cases just the past few weeks. And as cases rise, some departments are stopping certain services.

“Our team can no longer keep up with the daily cases,” WEDCO District Health Department said in a Facebook post.

Also in the Facebook post, the health department announced due to the surge in cases and limited staffing, they’ll be providing only essential clinic services like WIC enrollment, COVID testing and vaccines, and immunizations.

But they’re not the only department seeing an overwhelming amount of cases recently.

“It’s going to be difficult at some of these large-scale events to find out if there were any impacts because things like football games and concerts, you have people coming from all across the state,” said Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

Hall said 20% of their 48,000 cases have come the last six weeks alone. The timeline adds up with when mandates and regulations were lifted.

“Although we ask everybody where they’ve been the last few days to try and find out where the case came from, the focus is more on stopping the spread and getting people into isolation quickly than where it came from,” Hall said.

Hall said this is also around the time school started again.

“Too many people think it’s only affecting the senior adult population, it’s affecting everyone and we need the younger group to understand this can happen to you,” Hall said.

They’re seeing more school-aged children and younger people with the virus than ever before.

Hall continues to encourage people to get vaccinated and wear a mask when in big crowds or at large events.

