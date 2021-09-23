‘Misunderstanding’ leads to increased security at Kentucky high school

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s extra security Thursday at Paris High School.

School leaders say they were notified of a possible threat Wednesday night.

Fortunately, it turned out to be nothing major, simply a misunderstanding. However, Superintendent Stephen McCauley says the district takes all potential threats seriously.

Administrators say they learned of a possible threat at Paris High School and immediately notified local law enforcement. After completing their investigation, police determined there was no actual threat to students, staff, or the school.

McCauley did not go into details about the threat but said a student made a comment that was taken out of context. McCauley says he is thankful the situation was nothing serious but wants students to be careful about their choice of words.

“I had that very conversation with my daughter this morning, whose a student here, just to make sure that, hey, when we say things whether it’s joking or meant one way, we need to be mindful that people can take it in a different manner,” McCauley said.

Superintendent McCauley is also telling students that if they see or hear something suspicious to contact an adult.

McCauley said the school district is working with the University of Kentucky and The Ridge in Lexington to help students with their mental health needs this year.

