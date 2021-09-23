Mother of Lexington murder victim thankful suspect has been arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington murder suspect faced a judge Thursday after his arrest Wednesday in the city’s east end.

Codie Calderon is charged with murder in the shooting death of 27-year-old Cameron Martin.

Cameron’s mother, Angela Martin, told WKYT the family can breathe now after the arrest.

It’s a mother’s worst nightmare, Angela is now another parent who has lost a child too soon. Police say 27-year-old Cameron Martin was shot and killed on Ohio Street in August. Wednesday, they arrested 29-year-old Calderon.

“We felt like we could breathe,” Angela said.

However, the news came with added heartbreak. Angela says her son and the suspect were close friends, grew up together, were like brothers.

“You’d see one and you’d see the other. If he wasn’t there you’d ask where’s Codie?” Angela said.

Angela says the two men had a disagreement that quickly turned into the worst.

Cameron’s brother, Jacob, says he misses his big brother and friend.

“He was silly. He liked making people laugh,” Jacob said.

Police say Calderon crashed into a vehicle near Rand Avenue before taking off on foot. Officers later caught him with the help of a K-9.

“I’m sure he wishes he made a different decision, or just left, but it’s too late,” Angela said.

Through tears this family is focusing on the memories and keeping Cameron’s legacy alive.

“He was the one to put a smile on your face. He was the one to show me unconditional love,” said Barbara Ridgeway, Cameron’s grandmother.

Calderon is facing several charges including murder, wanton endangerment, and fleeing or evading police.

“He was the first one to show me unconditional love.” Cameron Martin’s mother, grandmother, and brother come together to remember his legacy. The 27-year-old was shot and killed on Ohio St in August. More details at 5/6. pic.twitter.com/JSLQQq448M — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) September 23, 2021

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.