Advertisement

Mother of Lexington murder victim thankful suspect has been arrested

Codie Calderon is charged with murder in the shooting death of 27-year-old Cameron Martin.
Codie Calderon is charged with murder in the shooting death of 27-year-old Cameron Martin.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington murder suspect faced a judge Thursday after his arrest Wednesday in the city’s east end.

Codie Calderon is charged with murder in the shooting death of 27-year-old Cameron Martin.

Cameron’s mother, Angela Martin, told WKYT the family can breathe now after the arrest.

It’s a mother’s worst nightmare, Angela is now another parent who has lost a child too soon. Police say 27-year-old Cameron Martin was shot and killed on Ohio Street in August. Wednesday, they arrested 29-year-old Calderon.

“We felt like we could breathe,” Angela said.

However, the news came with added heartbreak. Angela says her son and the suspect were close friends, grew up together, were like brothers.

“You’d see one and you’d see the other. If he wasn’t there you’d ask where’s Codie?” Angela said.

Angela says the two men had a disagreement that quickly turned into the worst.

Cameron’s brother, Jacob, says he misses his big brother and friend.

“He was silly. He liked making people laugh,” Jacob said.

Police say Calderon crashed into a vehicle near Rand Avenue before taking off on foot. Officers later caught him with the help of a K-9.

“I’m sure he wishes he made a different decision, or just left, but it’s too late,” Angela said.

Through tears this family is focusing on the memories and keeping Cameron’s legacy alive.

“He was the one to put a smile on your face. He was the one to show me unconditional love,” said Barbara Ridgeway, Cameron’s grandmother.

Calderon is facing several charges including murder, wanton endangerment, and fleeing or evading police.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said Codie Calderon is charged in connection to the August shooting of 27-year-old...
Police release name of murder suspect arrested after Lexington crash
Tammy Beechum (left) was reportedly kidnapped by Thomas Hungerford (right) from a Cadiz, Ky....
KSP: Kidnapping suspect shoots, kills victim before turning gun on himself
Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
The crash happened Wednesday evening in the northbound lanes of I-75 just before the Clays...
‘A matter of patience’: Clays Ferry Bridge still down to one lane, I-75 backed up after crash
The mother of a teen shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop Wednesday morning...
‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words

Latest News

‘Misunderstanding’ leads to increased security at Kentucky high school
WATCH | ‘Misunderstanding’ leads to increased security at Kentucky high school
‘A matter of patience’: Clays Ferry Bridge still down to one lane, I-75 backed up after crash
WATCH |‘A matter of patience’: Clays Ferry Bridge still down to one lane, I-75 backed up after crash
School lockers
Fayette County Public Schools student dies of COVID-19
Staff at Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass said they think someone broke in over the...
Lexington nonprofit burglarized weeks before its biggest fundraiser