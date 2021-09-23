Advertisement

NKY elementary teaching assistant passes away from COVID-19 complications

She worked at the elementary for "many years," the superintendent wrote.
She worked at the elementary for "many years," the superintendent wrote.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FALMOUTH, Ky. (WXIX) - A teaching assistant at Southern Elementary School died Wednesday from COVID-19 complications, according to a letter from the superintendent.

Monica Meyer was part of the school’s staff for “many years,” Superintendent Joe Buerkley wrote.

The letter goes on to say that she will be “greatly missed” by both students and staff at Southern Elementary School.

Additional counseling resources will be available for everyone at Southern Elementary School, the superintendent said in the letter.

Any students needing additional support can contact the school, Buerkley wrote.

Posted by Pendleton County Schools on Thursday, September 23, 2021

