One hurt in shooting at Lexington apartments

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Someone was hospitalized after being shot at a Lexington apartment.

Police said someone fired a gun into two apartments on Pimlico Parkway, just behind Tates Creek Golf Course.

The victim was inside one of those apartments. They were taken to the hospital, where they are expected to recover.

Two people were inside the other apartment and were not harmed.

Police said they found shell casings outside of the apartment complex, indicating the shooter was outside the apartments.

As of now, police are still looking for a suspect.

