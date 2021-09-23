Advertisement

Special election scheduled for 22nd Sen. District to fill seat formerly held by Sen. Tom Buford

(Kentucky General Assembly)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has called a special election for Nov. 2, 2021 for the 22nd Senate District to fill the seat formerly held by Sen. Tom Buford. This special election affects a portion of Fayette County voters.

Buford, of Nicholasville, passed away in July at 72 years old. He had been in the state Senate since 1991.

Here are the important dates for this election:

  • September 18 – First day to request an absentee ballot via the State Board of Elections portal
  • October 4 – Last day to register to vote for the special election
  • October 19 – Last day to request an absentee ballot via the SBE portal
  • October 28, 29, 30 – In-Person Absentee voting at the Fayette County Clerk’s office
  • November 2 – Election Day

The ballot drop box is located in front of the Fayette County Clerk’s office at 162 East Main Street.

