Advertisement

Traffic at standstill on I-75 near Clays Ferry Bridge

(Source: Gray News)
(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cars are at a standstill Wednesday night on I-75 near the Clays Ferry Bridge.

Traffic is backed up in the northbound lanes.

The transportation department’s traffic maps show things are at a standstill.

Lexington police tell us they’re working on traffic control. Officers are blocking off the Old Richmond Road exit, southbound, to keep the smaller one-lane bridge along that road clear.

We’ve put in calls to police in Madison County to figure out what is causing the backup.

We’ll keep you updated.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FCPS officials say the schools were evacuated “out out of an abundance of caution.”
Four FCPS schools evacuated after bomb threats, ransom demand
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
Police said Codie Calderon is charged in connection to the August shooting of 27-year-old...
Murder suspect in custody after Lexington crash
Sgt. David Gutierrez, an officer with the San Jose Police Department for almost 29 years,...
Officer of nearly 30 years resigns over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Latest News

Ky. health departments still dealing with ongoing COVID-19 surge, some making workload changes
Tammy Beechum (left) was reportedly kidnapped by Thomas Hungerford (right) from a Cadiz, Ky....
KSP: Kidnapping suspect shoots, kills victim before turning gun on himself
The city of London police chief received a letter from a widower. The man said he and his late...
London police receives note from man thanking them for random act of kindness 71 years ago
From July 1st to September 3rd, more than 80% of COVID patients admitted to the hospital were...
St. Claire Regional Medical Center overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients