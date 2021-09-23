World Chicken Festival returns to Laurel Co. after being canceled in 2020

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - The World Chicken Festival was canceled last year, but the decades long tradition has returned this weekend.

The festival started 30 years ago in honor of Colonel Harland Sanders in the county where KFC’s founder started making chicken.

Last year, no one was able to make the annual trek to Laurel County to eat chicken out of the world’s largest skillet.

“It was kind of a dull moment. Kind of like a grieving. We had been doing it for 30 years,” said Kelly Burton, an organizer for the festival.

With all the mandates and restrictions last year, they knew it just wasn’t possible. But this year they said it’s a different situation.

“We have extra hand washing stations. Some of our contests have been postponed due to close quarters of contestants,” Burton said.

But the free concerts, vendors, rides, and of course the massive skillet to cook 6,000 pounds of chicken will make the festival look pretty normal.

“Small festivals are going on all around us. People are ready to come outside and have something to do after being cooped up for so long,” said Kim Collier.

“Four days of free entertainment. Not only local and regional people, but people have come from Canada. This has been their regular vacation,” Burton said.

In years past, 100,000 people have been estimated to visit the festival.

“This is nostalgia. Colonel Sanders and his original restaurant and all the puns with the world’s largest skillet. Cook fried chicken out of, to celebrate Sanders’ heritage, his iconic memory,” Burton said.

The festival runs through Sunday afternoon, and is also a large annual fundraiser for many of the vendors.

Canceled last year because of Covid-19….the World Chicken Festival is back on this year, with organizers saying it can be done safely and not be a “super spreader.” More at 430 and 530 @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/IC4D6RpeLZ — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) September 23, 2021

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.