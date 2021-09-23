Advertisement

World Chicken Festival returns to Laurel Co. after being canceled in 2020

The World Chicken Festival was canceled last year, but the decades long tradition has returned...
The World Chicken Festival was canceled last year, but the decades long tradition has returned this weekend.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - The World Chicken Festival was canceled last year, but the decades long tradition has returned this weekend.

The festival started 30 years ago in honor of Colonel Harland Sanders in the county where KFC’s founder started making chicken.

Last year, no one was able to make the annual trek to Laurel County to eat chicken out of the world’s largest skillet.

“It was kind of a dull moment. Kind of like a grieving. We had been doing it for 30 years,” said Kelly Burton, an organizer for the festival.

With all the mandates and restrictions last year, they knew it just wasn’t possible. But this year they said it’s a different situation.

“We have extra hand washing stations. Some of our contests have been postponed due to close quarters of contestants,” Burton said.

But the free concerts, vendors, rides, and of course the massive skillet to cook 6,000 pounds of chicken will make the festival look pretty normal.

“Small festivals are going on all around us. People are ready to come outside and have something to do after being cooped up for so long,” said Kim Collier.

“Four days of free entertainment. Not only local and regional people, but people have come from Canada. This has been their regular vacation,” Burton said.

In years past, 100,000 people have been estimated to visit the festival.

“This is nostalgia. Colonel Sanders and his original restaurant and all the puns with the world’s largest skillet. Cook fried chicken out of, to celebrate Sanders’ heritage, his iconic memory,” Burton said.

The festival runs through Sunday afternoon, and is also a large annual fundraiser for many of the vendors.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said Codie Calderon is charged in connection to the August shooting of 27-year-old...
Police release name of murder suspect arrested after Lexington crash
Tammy Beechum (left) was reportedly kidnapped by Thomas Hungerford (right) from a Cadiz, Ky....
KSP: Kidnapping suspect shoots, kills victim before turning gun on himself
Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
The crash happened Wednesday evening in the northbound lanes of I-75 just before the Clays...
‘A matter of patience’: Clays Ferry Bridge still down to one lane, I-75 backed up after crash
The mother of a teen shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop Wednesday morning...
‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words

Latest News

‘Misunderstanding’ leads to increased security at Kentucky high school
WATCH | ‘Misunderstanding’ leads to increased security at Kentucky high school
‘A matter of patience’: Clays Ferry Bridge still down to one lane, I-75 backed up after crash
WATCH |‘A matter of patience’: Clays Ferry Bridge still down to one lane, I-75 backed up after crash
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID update
Gov. Beshear reports 4,099 new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths
A healthcare worker in protective equipment, as seen in this file image from CBS News video.
Delta dangers: Central Ky. man encourages vaccination after battle with COVID variant