15 LMDC inmates being monitored for overdose symptoms

By Ken Baker
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several inmates at Metro Corrections overdosed Friday morning, prompting a Special Operations Response Team to be called in, LMDC officers have confirmed.

A total of 15 inmates are being monitored for overdose symptoms, a jail source told WAVE 3 News. Five of them are in the hospital. Also, five of the overdose cases involved women.

The jail canceled clinics like chemotherapy and dialysis, as officers investigate how the drugs were brought in.

Narcan, was used, along with AED, to save lives.

Officers inside the jail said this is another result of staffing shortages and adequate equipment there.

