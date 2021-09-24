Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Weekend Cold Front

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s an absolutely gorgeous fall day across the Commonwealth of Kentucky with bright skies and awesome temps. As we head into the weekend, the focus is on another fall cold front pushing through here on Saturday. Then, the focus shifts to the potential for a cutoff system to impact our weather next week.

Let’s begin with this fantastic Friday and roll forward. Temps this morning are generally 40-45 for most of the state, but a few of the colder spots may dip into the upper 30s. Sunny skies will boost afternoon temps into the upper 60s to around 70 for the eastern half of the state with low and mid 70s west.

Our cold front sweeps through here quickly on Saturday, bringing a gusty band of showers across the state.

Temps behind this drop into the 40s for Sunday morning. Afternoon temps are awesome with upper 60s to low 70s across central and eastern Kentucky with 70s west.

Temps rebound into the 70s for the first half of next week before we turn our attention to a trough to our northeast that tries to back toward the west and southwest. Cooler air is likely to filter back in during this time.