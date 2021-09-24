Clay County health leaders ready to give out COVID-19 booster shots

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Health departments in southeastern Kentucky said they’re ready to give out the booster shot to more people.

The third shot is primarily for those who are immunocompromised and those over 65 with high risk for COVID complications. Health leaders said a third shot is tied into the need for a person’s body to develop antibodies to fight the disease.

“They have a low immune system. Or they have a severe chronic disease. Like advanced diabetes or chronic heart failure,” said Christy Green with the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.

Clay County has already given out some third doses.

“To people in long term care, and to people with immunocompromised positions, or immunotherapy type treatments,” Green said.

It’s too soon to know if these third shots or boosters will be available for everyone. Right now they are recommended for those whose immune systems are easily compromised.

Green said they expect to get more guidance next week to give the third shot to a broader group of people.

“So we actually have a booster shot pretty early this morning when we started this clinic. So as long as they had the Pfizer for the first two doses we will be more than happy to talk to them about their eligibility for the third dose,” Green said.

The shot given for the third dose contains the same vaccine inoculation as the first two doses.

Clay County health leaders said there has been vaccine hesitancy for some time, but they said more people are getting the shot once they learn of family members who contract COVID.

