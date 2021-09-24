Community mourns loss of FCPS student who died from COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington community is mourning the loss of a Fayette County student to COVID-19.

Those who knew 15-year-old Christopher Gordon, who went by the nickname CJ, described him as a thoughtful young man with a bright future. He was a student at The Learning Center.

We are all so saddened to hear about the death of @FCPSKY student C.J. Gordon Jr., taken by COVID-19. At only 15 years old, he had so much more to give to our community. I know his family and friends are all grieving right now. Let’s keep them in our thoughts and prayers. — Mayor Linda Gorton (@MayorGorton) September 24, 2021

Christopher died Thursday morning. He’s the first student in Fayette County Public Schools to die from COVID-19.

District leaders tell us they are deeply saddened by the loss.

Governor Andy Beshear has directed that all state office flags be lowered at half-staff Friday in honor of all Kentuckians lost to the virus, including more than 30 educators and and K-12 school employees.

Folks, this virus doesn't discriminate and it's hitting our kids. It's time to get serious. If not for yourself, get vaccinated for the children of Kentucky. 2/2 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 24, 2021

CJ’s mother spoke with our partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader. She said she and her son started to show symptoms earlier in September. She’s not sure who caught the virus first or where they got it. She said CJ was not ready to take the COVID-19 vaccine, that’s why she didn’t force him to get it.

CJ was one of three students at The Learning Center to test positive for the virus this month. The principal said CJ brought kindness, compassion and laughter to those around him.

The district has grief counselors available.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.