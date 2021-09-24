Advertisement

Community mourns loss of FCPS student who died from COVID-19

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington community is mourning the loss of a Fayette County student to COVID-19.

Those who knew 15-year-old Christopher Gordon, who went by the nickname CJ, described him as a thoughtful young man with a bright future. He was a student at The Learning Center.

Christopher died Thursday morning. He’s the first student in Fayette County Public Schools to die from COVID-19.

District leaders tell us they are deeply saddened by the loss.

Governor Andy Beshear has directed that all state office flags be lowered at half-staff Friday in honor of all Kentuckians lost to the virus, including more than 30 educators and and K-12 school employees.

CJ’s mother spoke with our partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader. She said she and her son started to show symptoms earlier in September. She’s not sure who caught the virus first or where they got it. She said CJ was not ready to take the COVID-19 vaccine, that’s why she didn’t force him to get it.

CJ was one of three students at The Learning Center to test positive for the virus this month. The principal said CJ brought kindness, compassion and laughter to those around him.

The district has grief counselors available.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School lockers
Fayette County Public Schools student dies of COVID-19
A Vine Grove man told his family that he had killed a woman, and when deputies showed up a...
Police: Woman found wrapped in sleeping bag after Kentucky man tells family he killed her
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
The crash happened Wednesday evening in the northbound lanes of I-75 just before the Clays...
‘A matter of patience’: Clays Ferry Bridge still down to one lane, I-75 backed up after crash
Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
1 person killed, 12 injured in shooting at Kroger in Memphis area; suspect dead

Latest News

Staff at Jimmy’s Kentucky Road Show Shop said an unidentified man busted through a window panel...
Lexington sports memorabilia store burglarized...again
Kentucky Theatre could be reopening soon
Lexington sports memorabilia store burglarized...again
Lexington sports memorabilia store burglarized...again
Paul Gray - Hustonville Haunted House
Paul Gray - Hustonville Haunted House