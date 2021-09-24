Advertisement

Fayette County Schools canceled bus routes for Friday

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled Friday in Lexington.

Fayette County Public Schools announced the cancelations on its website.

Here are the affected routes:

  • Bus 874 to Deep Springs, Bryan Station High, LTMS
  • Bus 14 to Tates Creek High, Edythe J Hayes
  • Bus 1808 to Meadowthorpe, Bryan Station High
  • Bus 308 to Millcreek, Tates Creek High, MLK

