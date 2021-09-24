Fayette County Schools canceled bus routes for Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled Friday in Lexington.

Fayette County Public Schools announced the cancelations on its website.

Here are the affected routes:

Bus 874 to Deep Springs, Bryan Station High, LTMS

Bus 14 to Tates Creek High, Edythe J Hayes

Bus 1808 to Meadowthorpe, Bryan Station High

Bus 308 to Millcreek, Tates Creek High, MLK

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.