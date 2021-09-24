Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Watching a weekend front

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A weekend front will briefly drive up the rain chances.

This is a perfect end to the week for all of you Fall weather fans. Temperatures were chilly to start the day and our highs will not get out of control. It looks like our afternoon & evening will feature highs running around the 68-72 range. Very pleasant!

A front works in on Saturday. It will be in and out of our skies rather quickly. You will see a few showers as it passes. Those showers will mainly be on the lighter side. On the other side of the cold front, highs will drop just a little bit.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.