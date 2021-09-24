Advertisement

Judge rules in favor of St. E requiring vaccinations for employees

Employees at St. Elizabeth's will be required to get COVID vaccinations.
Employees at St. Elizabeth's will be required to get COVID vaccinations.(Source: WVUE)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A federal judge ruled in favor of St. Elizabeth Healthcare requiring that its employees are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Now, employees have until Oct. 1 to get vaccinated or must provide a medical or religious exemption, according to the ruling from U.S. District Judge David Bunning.

“If an employee believes his or her individual liberties are more important than legally permissible conditions on his or her employment, that employee can and should choose to exercise another individual liberty, no less significant – the right to seek other employment,” the ruling reads.

Bunning heard arguments from attorneys for both sides earlier this week.

Forty-seven St. Elizabeth employees asked the judge to put the mandate on hold, it was denied by Bunning on Friday.

The workers argued that the hospital cannot force them to get vaccinated by threatening their jobs.

Lawyers for St. Elizabeth said they have approved dozens of medical and religious exemptions for the vaccine and they even have a grace period where anyone who filed for an exemption only has to have their first dose by Oct. 1 and the second by Nov. 1.

Nearly all of the Tri-State’s major health systems are requiring vaccination by Oct. 1.

Read the full ruling below:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School lockers
Fayette County Public Schools student dies of COVID-19
A Vine Grove man told his family that he had killed a woman, and when deputies showed up a...
Police: Woman found wrapped in sleeping bag after Kentucky man tells family he killed her
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
The crash happened Wednesday evening in the northbound lanes of I-75 just before the Clays...
‘A matter of patience’: Clays Ferry Bridge still down to one lane, I-75 backed up after crash
Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
1 person killed, 12 injured in shooting at Kroger in Memphis area; suspect dead

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Weekend Cold Front
Staff at Jimmy’s Kentucky Road Show Shop said an unidentified man busted through a window panel...
Lexington sports memorabilia store burglarized...again
School lockers
Community mourns loss of FCPS student who died from COVID-19
Kentucky Theatre could be reopening soon
Paul Gray - Hustonville Haunted House
Paul Gray - Hustonville Haunted House