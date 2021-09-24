Kentucky Newsmakers 9/26: Ky. Nurses Assoc. CEO Delanor Manson; Exec. Dir. of Ky. Center for School Safety Jon Akers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Garrett Wymer talks with the CEO of the Kentucky Nurses Association Delanor Manson and Jon Akers, the executive director of the Kentucky Center for School Safety.

It’s been said that schools should be a safe space for kids. And yet again, multiple incidents this week have shown threats students face on a daily basis.

On Tuesday, four Fayette County high schools had to be evacuated over bomb threats. The caller demanded a ransom of $500,000 in Bitcoin. Thankfully, nobody was hurt, and the buildings were cleared. Then on Wednesday in Louisville, one teenager was killed and two others injured in a drive-by shooting at a school bus stop. And parents said it’s not the first time the corner had been caught in the crossfire. There was another scary situation at Jeffersontown High School on Thursday, going on lockdown when police said a former student accessed the building.

Jon Akers is the executive director of the Kentucky Center for School Safety, often working with school districts across the commonwealth on ways to better protect students, faculty and staff. He joins us to discuss how administrators, teachers, parents and students can adjust and be prepared as the nature of threats to school safety continues to evolve.

Months and months now of non-stop work for many nurses, and we’re seeing some troubling things during their shifts. It’s taken a mental and emotional toll. We spoke with Delanor Manson, CEO of the Kentucky Nurses Association, about how health care workers are battling burnout and how things need to change post-pandemic.

