Advertisement

Kentucky Theatre could be reopening soon

By Jim Stratman
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Theatre could be reopening its doors soon.

Friday morning, Mayor Linda Gorton announced that she was recommending The Friends of the Kentucky Theatre take over the operation of the historic venue.

“Today marks a new era for Main Streets grand old lady, as she prepares to start a year that will mark her second century. Think about that,” Mayor Gorton said.

The theater closed back in October 2020 due to the pandemic and, when it closed, the partnership between the Kentucky Theater Group and the City of Lexington ended.

For months, the city has been looking for a new organization to take over operation of the theater. Ultimately, the group who had been looking after the theater for the past nine years got the nod.

Groups file bids to take over the Kentucky Theatre

“I’m so excited to share the announcement with you all here today that the Friends of the Kentucky will be the new management group taking over our theater.”

“Our goal is to continue the best traditions of the Kentucky Theatre while introducing innovations and initiatives that will make the theater even more dynamic as it enters it’s second century,” Mayor Gorton said.

Officials say some of those new advancements will be shifting to non profit status and adding a membership program for patrons.

Friends of the Kentucky Board members also said they hope to bring a new film festival to Lexington and add a third screen to the theater. Officials say they’re hoping to reopen the theater this December, and they can’t wait to welcome patrons back.

They mayor’s recommendation is a first step but officials approval needs to come from council members. The council is expected to take up a vote on the matter on Thursday.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School lockers
Fayette County Public Schools student dies of COVID-19
A Vine Grove man told his family that he had killed a woman, and when deputies showed up a...
Police: Woman found wrapped in sleeping bag after Kentucky man tells family he killed her
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
The crash happened Wednesday evening in the northbound lanes of I-75 just before the Clays...
‘A matter of patience’: Clays Ferry Bridge still down to one lane, I-75 backed up after crash
Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
1 person killed, 12 injured in shooting at Kroger in Memphis area; suspect dead

Latest News

Staff at Jimmy’s Kentucky Road Show Shop said an unidentified man busted through a window panel...
Lexington sports memorabilia store burglarized...again
School lockers
Community mourns loss of FCPS student who died from COVID-19
Lexington sports memorabilia store burglarized...again
Lexington sports memorabilia store burglarized...again
Paul Gray - Hustonville Haunted House
Paul Gray - Hustonville Haunted House