Kentucky Theatre could be reopening soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Theatre could be reopening its doors soon.

Friday morning, Mayor Linda Gorton announced that she was recommending The Friends of the Kentucky Theatre take over the operation of the historic venue.

“Today marks a new era for Main Streets grand old lady, as she prepares to start a year that will mark her second century. Think about that,” Mayor Gorton said.

The theater closed back in October 2020 due to the pandemic and, when it closed, the partnership between the Kentucky Theater Group and the City of Lexington ended.

For months, the city has been looking for a new organization to take over operation of the theater. Ultimately, the group who had been looking after the theater for the past nine years got the nod.

“I’m so excited to share the announcement with you all here today that the Friends of the Kentucky will be the new management group taking over our theater.”

“Our goal is to continue the best traditions of the Kentucky Theatre while introducing innovations and initiatives that will make the theater even more dynamic as it enters it’s second century,” Mayor Gorton said.

Officials say some of those new advancements will be shifting to non profit status and adding a membership program for patrons.

Friends of the Kentucky Board members also said they hope to bring a new film festival to Lexington and add a third screen to the theater. Officials say they’re hoping to reopen the theater this December, and they can’t wait to welcome patrons back.

They mayor’s recommendation is a first step but officials approval needs to come from council members. The council is expected to take up a vote on the matter on Thursday.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.