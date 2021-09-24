Advertisement

Lexington sports memorabilia store burglarized...again

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington sports memorabilia store has been burglarized, again.

Staff at Jimmy’s Kentucky Road Show Shop said an unidentified man busted through a window panel in the front door around 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

They said he stole several boxes of unopened basketball, football and baseball memorabilia cards.

Store manager Trey Huntsman tweeted a picture of the suspect and he’s calling on the Lexington community to help catch him:

For now, the staff is dedicated to giving back to the community rather than focusing on the loss.

“We decided we wanted to make it a day of giving in here and, after all the craziness that happened the night before, every kid that walked in here, we gave them a big stack of cards. We gave them the same picture from one of our signings. I wanted to make that our message was less about the negative, because there’s too much negative out in the world right now, we wanted to make it more about the positive and what our shop is supposed to be,” Huntsman said.

The store staff says they are getting security enhancements.

They ask if anyone knows information about the thief to contact them .

