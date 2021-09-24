Advertisement

Magoffin County officials hold public forum to recruit help for animal shelter

Magoffin County Public Forum
By Cory Sanning
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Magoffin County are taking initiative to help animals in need.

“What’s more nice than helping out animals that don’t have homes?” Maryanne Wheatley said. “And they’re very enjoyable and you can make bonding connections with them and hope that they get a real family.”

Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman called a public forum on Thursday in hopes of luring in new volunteers like Wheatley and others.

“I see a lot of stray animals on the side of the road all the time whenever I’m walking by and it makes me sad to see that because I don’t think any animal should have to live on the streets,” Wheatley said.

The shelter, located next to the county’s recycling center, is at full capacity with 14 dogs and eight cats. With funds drying up, community members are stepping in to fill the void.

“I think it would be good for this community to one, help raise more awareness and for people to care more about their animals and pets,” Wheatley said.

Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman said that once people step through the Fiscal Courtroom doors, the sole focus will remain on the animals and their safety.

“An animal shelter is not something you can say well we’ll work on it tomorrow,” Wireman said. “It’s got to be worked on every day or it can get in a mess.”

Wireman hopes to see more helping hands when he makes the volunteer application available on the court’s website.

“Hopefully they’ll be enough volunteers that they’ll run over top of each other trying to help out at the animal shelter,” Wireman said.

