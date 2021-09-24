Advertisement

Red Cross holds blood drive in Lexington for Sickle Cell Awareness Month

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month. Sickle cell is a blood disorder that predominantly affects those of African descent.

More than 100,000 African Americans currently suffer from the disease. At Lexington’s St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, worshipers are hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross to tackle huge problem in the African American community.

This blood drive is important because not only is it collecting blood, but it may find a solution to the sickle cell disease.

“The problem is a lot of people don’t know much about sickle cell and it is something that we continue to have to be educated upon,” said Priscilla Johnson, a church member at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church.

The disease can cause extreme pain, organ damage and strokes. Jalen Smith, a 19-year-old, is a frequent blood donor but wasn’t aware of Sickle Cell Awareness Month. He tried but wasn’t able to donate.

The workers at the American Red Cross said they specifically said need African American blood donors to find a solution to the problem.

“A lot of people don’t know that it is Sickle Cell Awareness Month and I think we need to educate people that this is actually serious because people are dying,” blood donor Annalise Jones said.

Jones is a frequent donor as well, but from her experience not a lot of African Americans are getting in line to donate.

There will be another blood drive on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the United Way of the Bluegrass on Georgetown St. in Lexington.

