Spill closes part of I-75 in Lexington

Crews could be on the scene for hours.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have shut down multiple northbound lanes of I-75 because of an oil spill that happened early Friday morning.

Officers say a truck began leaking oil around mile marker 112.

Crews had to shut down two lanes, because the oil trail spans from the center lane to the side of the road.

Police say they don’t expect the spill to affect the environment, but it does pose a risk to driver safety.

Crews could finish clearing the scene around 7 a.m.

Officers are asking commuters to take the spill into account this morning and plan to leave for work early.

