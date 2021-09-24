Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Tates Creek takes on Lexington Catholic

By Brian Milam
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two teams with opposite records meet tonight at Joseph K. Ford Stadium when Tates Creek visits Lexington Catholic.

The Knights (4-1) have had a week to correct what went wrong in a 43-7 loss to LCA. The 1-4 Commodores need to find some offensive punch against opponents within Lexington. Tates Creek was shut out by Bryan Station and Douglass earlier this season and has not defeated a Lexington public or private foe since 2019.

Lexington Catholic had been rolling the hot dice before their setback to LCA. The Knights with some wild victories this season over Ryle (24-21), Pulaski County (38-36), Covington Catholic (34-27), and PRP (45-30).

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School lockers
Fayette County Public Schools student dies of COVID-19
A Vine Grove man told his family that he had killed a woman, and when deputies showed up a...
Police: Woman found wrapped in sleeping bag after Kentucky man tells family he killed her
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
The crash happened Wednesday evening in the northbound lanes of I-75 just before the Clays...
‘A matter of patience’: Clays Ferry Bridge still down to one lane, I-75 backed up after crash
Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
1 person killed, 12 injured in shooting at Kroger in Memphis area; suspect dead

Latest News

Hensley had 150 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-0 win over Lafayette
Madison Central’s Brady Hensley named WKYT Athlete of the Week
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops (center) runs out with his team before an NCAA college football...
Kentucky football announces 2022 schedule
South Carolina students root on their team before kickoff during the first half of an NCAA...
UK blasting Sandstorm, Gamecock noises during practice
South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty (4) carries the ball against Georgia during the first half...
South Carolina to start Doty at quarterback against Kentucky