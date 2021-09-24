WATCH LIVE: Tates Creek takes on Lexington Catholic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two teams with opposite records meet tonight at Joseph K. Ford Stadium when Tates Creek visits Lexington Catholic.

The Knights (4-1) have had a week to correct what went wrong in a 43-7 loss to LCA. The 1-4 Commodores need to find some offensive punch against opponents within Lexington. Tates Creek was shut out by Bryan Station and Douglass earlier this season and has not defeated a Lexington public or private foe since 2019.

Lexington Catholic had been rolling the hot dice before their setback to LCA. The Knights with some wild victories this season over Ryle (24-21), Pulaski County (38-36), Covington Catholic (34-27), and PRP (45-30).

