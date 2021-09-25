Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Fall feel staying in the forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After another quick hitting cold front moved through for the start of the weekend, our Fall-feel is staying around with another stretch of dry days ahead.

As the last bit of rain moves out of eastern Kentucky this evening, clouds will clear from the west to the east. For those that saw clouds clearing early in the evening, temperatures will be slightly nicer, but overall we have a pleasant and mild time ahead, with temperatures slowly cooling through the 60s. Then as we head into tonight, a chillier feel will return as temperatures drop through the 50s and into the 40s overnight.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will begin in the lower-40s for a cooler feel. Fortunately, we are looking at mostly sunny skies to kick off the day, which will last throughout the afternoon and evening. Highs by the afternoon and evening are expected to reach only the mid to lower-70s, which will be below average for yet another day, but dry conditions continue making it feel great.

We’ll keep our dry pattern going through most of next week as Fall air continues. Some models show a possible front moving through late Tuesday and into Wednesday, but others keep us on the drier side, so we’ll be watching for that. Otherwise, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper-70s Monday and Tuesday before dropping back into the mid to lower-70s the latter half of the week. We also have hurricane Sam far out in the Atlantic that is slowly moving its way to the northwest, but the US won’t be seeing anything threat just yet, so something to keep an eye on over the next several days.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.