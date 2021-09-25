Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Quick-Hitting Cold Front

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all! It is a cloudy and rather chilly morning across the Commonwealth with a cold front on the way.

Temps will start off in the low to mid-50s and gradually get into the upper 60s later in the day for central Kentucky. Eastern Kentucky will get into the 70s. A cold front moves in and will be quick-hitting. We could see showers mainly move on through between noon and two PM. It will not be an all-day rain, but the winds will pick up as the front moves through. Skies will clear out as we move into the overnight and evening hours. The next couple of days to follow stay completely dry. Temps will wake up Sunday in the 40s and rebound back into the 70s, and get into the upper 70s by Tuesday. Wednesday is when rain chances will pick up slightly, and last until the weekend. Temps will drop back to the lower 70s as rain chances increase.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend:)

