Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Quick-Hitting Cold Front

Saturdays Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all! It is a cloudy and rather chilly morning across the Commonwealth with a cold front on the way.

Temps will start off in the low to mid-50s and gradually get into the upper 60s later in the day for central Kentucky. Eastern Kentucky will get into the 70s. A cold front moves in and will be quick-hitting. We could see showers mainly move on through between noon and two PM. It will not be an all-day rain, but the winds will pick up as the front moves through. Skies will clear out as we move into the overnight and evening hours. The next couple of days to follow stay completely dry. Temps will wake up Sunday in the 40s and rebound back into the 70s, and get into the upper 70s by Tuesday. Wednesday is when rain chances will pick up slightly, and last until the weekend. Temps will drop back to the lower 70s as rain chances increase.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend:)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews could be on the scene for hours.
Spill closes part of I-75 in Lexington
School lockers
Fayette County Public Schools student dies of COVID-19
A Vine Grove man told his family that he had killed a woman, and when deputies showed up a...
Police: Woman found wrapped in sleeping bag after Kentucky man tells family he killed her
Sherita Smith and her son, Tyree Smith
Mother of slain JCPS teen complained about school bus stop before her son’s shooting death
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Weekend Cold Front
cold front will bring a brief period of rain
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A cold front will sweep through
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Watching a weekend front
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Fall Front This Weekend