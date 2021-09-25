Christ the King’s Oktoberfest starts in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Christ the King’s Oktoberfest began in Lexington Friday night.

It’s one of the area’s largest fall festivals, and this year it’s sponsored by Buchart & Wachs Orthodontics.

Of course there is German food, beer and wine, a car raffle, inflatables and a cake wheel.

People there Friday said they love going to the event to get a taste of German culture, and to finally return to normal.

“It’s liberating, it’s nice to be out, it’s nice to see people after two years, it’s nice to be here and have a brat, hear music outside and see so many happy people, it’s wonderful,” Bill Farmer said.

Proceeds from Oktoberfest directly support the Christ the King parish and school by helping to provide tuition assistance and fund community outreach efforts.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.