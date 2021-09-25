Advertisement

Douglass blanks Scott County, 35-0

The win marks the fourth-straight Broncos win in the series against the Cardinals
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dauvaun Hart had three touchdowns and 154 yards, leading Douglass to a 35-0 win against Scott County on Friday.

The win marks the fourth-straight Broncos win in the series against the Cardinals. Douglass finished the game with 389 yards while holding Scott County to 93 yards of total offense.

Scott County drops to 2-3 overall and will face Great Crossing next week. Douglass improves to 6-0 and travel to Grant County next Friday.

