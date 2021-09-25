EKU defeats Austin Peay, 35-27

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky snapped a two-game losing streak by knocking off Austin Peay on Saturday, 35-27.

The Colonels (2-2) trailed 17-14 at the half, thanks to an interception return for a touchdown by EKU’s Davion Ross with 1:37 to go in the second quarter.

EKU quarterback Parker McKinney finished with two passing touchdowns, while rushing for another.

Da’joun Hewitt rushed for 103 yards and a score for the Colonels.

EKU’s four-game homestand continues Oct. 2 when Tarleton comes to Richmond. The game is set for 3 p.m. on ESPN Plus.

