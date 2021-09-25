Emergency road repair funds awarded to Perry County

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Perry County can look forward to better road conditions after the county got funds from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

KYTC officials announced on Friday they are awarding $57,840 to the county to repair two roads in the area.

The roads undergoing the repairs are Rocklick Branch Road south of Sam Campbell Branch Road and Walker Branch Road near the start of the road.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.