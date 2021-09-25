FCPS hosts job fair to fill openings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools is working to to fill its open positions.

The district held a job fair Saturday.

Staff shortages nationwide are still a problem in Central Kentucky schools.

Students are back in the classroom, but to keep them there, different campus roles need to be filled.

“We’re looking to fill several classified positions beginning with bus drivers, food service employees, substitute teachers, paraeducators, various maintenance and operations and custodial positions within the district,” recruitment and retention specialist Clay Guillaume said.

Michelle Cannoy, a FCPS special education associate director, spent her day speaking with people interested in working in special education.

“It’s a very important job,” she said. “Students with disabilities often come with many challenges. Sometimes those are academic, behavioral and the number one priority for our department is to keep students safe and also provide top quality instruction.”

She and the other volunteers in the room have seen the need for more help firsthand.

“Due to quarantines we do have shortages throughout the district in the area of substitute teaching,” Cannoy said.

District employees sat down with candidates, one on one, helping them through the process.

“We have at least 10 computers ready to go, we have volunteers ready to go with assistance for those online applications, we also provide training with some of those computers….assisting with background checks,” Guillaume said. “It just removes that barrier.”

Much like a classroom, anyone needing help raised their hand. Recruiters said the people who fill the roles need to do it for the right reasons: the students.

“If you’re in a position where maybe you work nights, weekends, maybe you want a career change, maybe you feel like you want to do something that you feel adds value to the community, and that could be working with kids, I’d encourage you,” Guillaume said.

People interested in applying for a position within the district can click here.

The school board recently approved pay raises for some positions.

