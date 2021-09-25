Advertisement

GRC uses defense to turn back Campbell County 27-14

The Cards use two ‘scoops and scores’ to get its second consecutive win
By Brian Milam
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) – GRC used a timely defense to grab its second win of the year beating Campbell County 27-14.  The Cardinals opened a 7-0 on a scoop and score and then GRC picked off a pass leading to a second TD and a 14-0 lead.

The Camels tie the game at 14 when Camden Abell raced for a 30-yard TD.  Abell was stood up at the line of scrimmage, no whistle blew ending the play, and a heads-up Abell scampered the rest of the way.

Late in the third quarter, the Cards’ Ty Miller forced a fumble and Arthur Haskensill picked up the loose ball and ran it in from 30 yards out.  GRC led 21-14 and then sealed the win when Brady Denham hooked up with Kalen Washington on a screen pass to make the final margin 27-14.

