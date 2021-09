LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Top-ranked Lexington Christian broke open a tight game in the second half, handing Pikeville its first loss, 31-14.

The Eagles (6-0) led 17-14 at the half.

Pikeville (5-1) entered the game as the No. 1 ranked team in Class A.

LCA is off next week.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.