Lexington Catholic tops Tates Creek 38-13

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Catholic quarterback Jack Gohmann scored on a 74-yard touchdown in the second half and the Knights beat Tates Creek 38-13.

Blake Busson caught a pair of touchdowns from Gohmann in the second quarter to open up a 24-7 lead.

The Knights (5-1) visit Boyle County on October 8 after a bye week. The Commodores (1-5) visit Dunbar after their bye week.

