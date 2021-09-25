Advertisement

Lexington Catholic tops Tates Creek 38-13

The Knights (5-1) visit Boyle County on October 8 after a bye week.
Lexington Catholic is 5-1.
Lexington Catholic is 5-1.
By Alex Walker
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Catholic quarterback Jack Gohmann scored on a 74-yard touchdown in the second half and the Knights beat Tates Creek 38-13.

Blake Busson caught a pair of touchdowns from Gohmann in the second quarter to open up a 24-7 lead.

The Knights (5-1) visit Boyle County on October 8 after a bye week. The Commodores (1-5) visit Dunbar after their bye week.

