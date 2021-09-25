Lexington firefighters celebrate 100 years of fire station No. 3

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On September 25, the Lexington Fire Department celebrated their centennial year of firehouse station No. 3. They held the anniversary festivities a year late because of the pandemic.

“So today is a celebration for 100 years, plus one actually 2020, but with everything, with COVID, we had to delay it a year,” said Chris Rudd, station captain for fire station no.3.

Fire station No. 3 is one of the oldest stations in Lexington. They invited current firefighters, retirees, and their families to celebrate the milestone.

“So with anywhere In Lexington, it’s very rewarding. This is one of the older stations in the city, which means we’re in a neighborhood, and that in itself has benefits. To have that neighborhood environment,” said Rudd.

The celebration had a pancake breakfast, and Mayor Linda Gordon came out to make a proclamation about the fire station’s anniversary.

“When you work here, you love the job; you love the people you work with, and when you see someone come back after... I just met a gentleman that came back after working here in ‘71, and the first thing he wanted to do was go upstairs and see what the living area looked like,” said Rudd.

Rudd said it can be an emotional experience when retirees comes back to the station.

“He didn’t come back to the local fire station. He came home. That love and drive coming back that many years later it’s rewarding,” said Rudd.

All of the celebrations this week, including today’s event, mark the 150th anniversary of the Lexington Fire Department, and the attendees were happy to celebrate all together once again.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.