Louisville survives FSU rally, 31-23

Seminoles start season 0-4 for first time since 1974
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham passes first half of an NCAA college football game...
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham passes first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)(Mark Wallheiser | AP)
By AP
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Malik Cunningham had four touchdowns _ two passing and two rushing _ as Louisville held off Florida State’s second-half rally, 31-23, in the Cardinals’ Atlantic Coast Conference opener.

Cunningham now has eight rushing touchdowns, two in each game for Louisville (3-1, 1-0). He completed 25 of 39 passes for 264 yards and ran 14 times for 56 yards.

The Seminoles trailed 31-7 with 1:49 to halftime but gradually chipped away at Louisville’s lead in the second half, trimming the deficit to 31-23 on Ryan Fitzgerald’s 45-yard field-goal with 8:40 left. But the Seminoles’ rally fell short when McKenzie Milton’s downfield pass was picked off by Louisville’s Kei’Trel Clark with 48 seconds left.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

