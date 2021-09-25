Man arrives at UK hospital with gunshot wound
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in Lexington late Friday night.
Police say it happened around 10:19 p.m. on Bainbridge Court near Bainbridge Drive.
They say one home there was shot into.
Around 10:45 p.m., police say a man showed up to UK Hospital and was admitted with non-life-threatening injuries.
Right now, police don’t have a suspect description.
