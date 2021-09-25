Man injured in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was hurt Saturday morning in a Lexington shooting.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. on Erie Road, near Georgetown Street and New Circle Road.

According to police, a man was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Officers are talking to a person involved at the police station. They said the person is being “extremely cooperative”.

