Montgomery County out-runs Grant County 49-34

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) – The Montgomery County Indians got 150 rushing yards from Adrian Jones and Jacob Diallo as the Tribe held off the Grant County Braves 49-34.

MOCO raced to a 21-0 lead on TD runs from Jones and Diallo and a 65-yard from Devin Taul.

The Braves trailed 42-34 with less than three minutes to play but a potential game-tying drive would stall at the Montgomery County 10-yard line.

A minute later Diallo blasted his way for a 85-yard run to seal the win.

