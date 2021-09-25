Advertisement

Montgomery County out-runs Grant County 49-34

Indians’ Diallo and Jones rush for 150 apiece in slugfest
By Brian Milam
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) – The Montgomery County Indians got 150 rushing yards from Adrian Jones and Jacob Diallo as the Tribe held off the Grant County Braves 49-34.

MOCO raced to a 21-0 lead on TD runs from Jones and Diallo and a 65-yard from Devin Taul.

The Braves trailed 42-34 with less than three minutes to play but a potential game-tying drive would stall at the Montgomery County 10-yard line.

A minute later Diallo blasted his way for a 85-yard run to seal the win.

