Sayre Christian Village holds first-ever ‘Ride to Remember’ event

Today’s event proceeds went to the Alzheimer’s Association and the Sayre Christian Village memory care unit. The event had a BBQ meal along with rides for the seniors.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On September 25, from 9 AM to 2 PM, Sayre Christian Village hosted their first “Ride to Remember” charity ride and car show.

Proceeds of the event went to the Alzheimer’s Association and the Sayre Christian Village memory care unit. The event had a BBQ meal along with rides for the seniors.

Additionally, they had live music, and even in the rain, people continued to show out and have fun. Because of the pandemic, it’s been challenging to hold fundraising events safely.

CEO Karen Venis was happy to see people come out to support them, rain or shine.

“A ride to remember is for our residents that have memory impairment and so in our two memory care communities which we are blessed to have two communities on campus,” she said. “We have a lot of residents who have memory impairment, cognitive impairment or Alzheimer’s, or dementia. We’re raising money for them today,” said Venis.

A lot of people came out to support the cause. Even 97-year-old Paul Fredrick got to ride on a motorcycle with one of his caretakers for the first time in his life.

