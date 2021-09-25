Advertisement

Step Up For Kids 100K challenge held in Lexington

People in Lexington walked a combined 100K challenge.
People in Lexington walked a combined 100K challenge.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People in Lexington got their steps in for a cause Saturday, Sept. 25.

The Kloiber Foundation hosted the Step Up for Kids Challenge. The Walk-A-Thon raises money for after-school activities at the YMCA, including field trips, academic work, and special guests.

The goal was to walk 100,000 steps as a group.

Councilman David Kloiber walked nearly 50 miles on his own for the children.

“At any time, it’s important to make sure we try to extend the school day as much as possible to try to give people the resources that they need,” Kloiber said. “But especially in light of covid and the last year, we missed out on an entire year’s worth of education for a lot of. This can act as a gap to try to catch people back up.”

Doctors, city council members, state lawmakers, and other leaders participated in the event.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews could be on the scene for hours.
Spill closes part of I-75 in Lexington
School lockers
Fayette County Public Schools student dies of COVID-19
All 30 people aboard the bus are safe.
Scott Co. school bus catches fire following football game in Lexington
A Vine Grove man told his family that he had killed a woman, and when deputies showed up a...
Police: Woman found wrapped in sleeping bag after Kentucky man tells family he killed her
Sherita Smith and her son, Tyree Smith
Mother of slain JCPS teen complained about school bus stop before her son’s shooting death

Latest News

(Pixabay)
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Fall feel staying in the forecast
Today’s event proceeds went to the Alzheimer’s Association and the Sayre Christian Village...
Sayre Christian Village holds first-ever ‘Ride to Remember’ event
District leaders hosted a job fair Saturday.
FCPS hosts job fair to fill openings
Weekend Forecast Outlook
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Quick-Hitting Cold Front