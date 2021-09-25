Step Up For Kids 100K challenge held in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People in Lexington got their steps in for a cause Saturday, Sept. 25.

The Kloiber Foundation hosted the Step Up for Kids Challenge. The Walk-A-Thon raises money for after-school activities at the YMCA, including field trips, academic work, and special guests.

The goal was to walk 100,000 steps as a group.

Councilman David Kloiber walked nearly 50 miles on his own for the children.

“At any time, it’s important to make sure we try to extend the school day as much as possible to try to give people the resources that they need,” Kloiber said. “But especially in light of covid and the last year, we missed out on an entire year’s worth of education for a lot of. This can act as a gap to try to catch people back up.”

Doctors, city council members, state lawmakers, and other leaders participated in the event.

