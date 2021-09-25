Advertisement

Vandal smashes stained-glass windows of Armenian church

By KCAL Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN NUYS, Calif. (KCAL) - Security video from the St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church in California shows a man walk up to the church at about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday with a bag, a bat and a purpose.

“A young man in his 20′s came, well-organized and you can tell it’s premeditated,” Shnork Demirjian, the church’s parish priest, said.

The man takes a moment to put on a mask and his hat again, then he begins to smash the stained-glass windows along one side of the church.

“Initially you feel surprised and then you realize what’s happening, the devastation and the damage,” Demirjian said. “We have to control our sentiments, but you still feel angry.”

After more than 20 strikes along the wall, the suspect shattered a total of eight windows.

Demirjian called police who are now investigating the incident as vandalism. However, Demirjian believes it’s a hate crime.

“By coincidence on Sept. 21, it was the celebration of the independence of Armenia,” he said. “I really believe that it’s against Armenians who happen to be Christians.”

This isn’t the first time a church in the area has been the target of vandals.

Back in April, someone angrily defaced a Virgin of Guadalupe mural at the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church with a sledgehammer.

“It’s against all people of all nations of religion because disrespect to one religion is a disrespect to other religions,” Demirijan said.

As for the man who damaged the priceless windows at St. Peter Armenian Church, Demirijian hopes his hate will be changed into love.

“Forgiveness, you’re going to receive forgiveness, but you have to pay for what you have done,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KCAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews could be on the scene for hours.
Spill closes part of I-75 in Lexington
School lockers
Fayette County Public Schools student dies of COVID-19
All 30 people aboard the bus are safe.
Scott Co. school bus catches fire following football game in Lexington
A Vine Grove man told his family that he had killed a woman, and when deputies showed up a...
Police: Woman found wrapped in sleeping bag after Kentucky man tells family he killed her
Sherita Smith and her son, Tyree Smith
Mother of slain JCPS teen complained about school bus stop before her son’s shooting death

Latest News

District leaders hosted a job fair Saturday.
FCPS hosts job fair to fill openings
This photo combination shows an area where migrants, many from Haiti, were encamped along the...
Texas border crossing where migrants made camp to reopen
Security video from St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church in California shows a man walk up to...
Vandal smashes stained-glass windows of Armenian church
Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane.
Hurricane Sam strengthens to Category 3 storm in Atlantic